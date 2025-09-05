Kejriwal meets flood-affected families in Delhi, appeals Centre for swift support

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the relief camps in the Shastri Park area, erected to accommodate the displaced and evacuated families from the Yamuna riverbanks, and met multiple families to take stock of their condition.

The former Delhi CM showed support to the flood-affected families by embracing and consoling them, and also enquired about their well-being and the challenges they were facing at the camps.

The AAP supremo made an appeal to the Centre as well as the Delhi government to take urgent steps to alleviate the sufferings of flood-hit families.

Speaking to media persons, Kejriwal flagged the ‘poor and unhygienic’ conditions at the relief camps and called for their immediate redressal.

“People are facing multiple problems at the relief camps. They are not getting food on time, and they don’t have access to clean drinking water. They are being forced to spend the night in the rain. They are having a difficult time at the camps due to the mosquito menace,” he said and urged the government to take urgent action.

He also blamed the Delhi government for keeping the city ‘unprepared and unfit’ for dealing with the water crisis, arising out of heavy and incessant rains.

“The drains have not been cleaned, and in many places the sewers are either overflowing or facing backflow. Several areas in the capital are waterlogged because regular desilting didn’t take place,” he said.

Kejriwal also took to X to share images of his meeting with the families living in relief camps.

“The entire North India is grappling with the tragedy of floods. In Delhi too, due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, families living in the riverside areas are in extremely difficult conditions,” he wrote in the post.

He further said, “I appeal to the Delhi government to immediately provide relief facilities to the affected people and request the central government to take immediate steps to help the flood victims across North India.”

--IANS

mr/uk