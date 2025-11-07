Keep Maharashtra at forefront of country in implementing new criminal laws: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed that Maharashtra should be at the forefront of the country in the implementation of every aspect of the new criminal laws in India.

The implementation of the new criminal laws is being used well in crime detection, he said and expressed the hope that Maharashtra will be at the forefront of the country in future in the implementation of aspects in which the state is lagging behind.

At the meeting with ministers and senior officers, CM Fadnavis said modern technology is being used in the implementation of these laws to complete investigations at a fast pace after the crime has been committed and punish the accused.

“The new criminal laws should be implemented effectively in accordance with law and order. While implementing each element of the law, comparison should be made with other states. Based on this, the implementation of the element in which it is necessary to accelerate should be taken by understanding our situation.

"FIRs registered electronically on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems should go to the court electronically. This system should be implemented at a fast pace,” he stressed.

He added that the rate of filing chargesheets within 60 days of proving the charges should be increased. An independent officer should be appointed for this.

“The department should regularly review the progress of this component. Two separate departments should be created in Nagpur and Amravati in line with the prison administration,” he said.

He also gave instructions to submit a proposal for the construction of new prisons in Nagpur and Wardha. He also reviewed the construction of Thane prison.

“The process of attaching FIR to e-Sakshya should be completed expeditiously. Citizen-centric services should be provided. After the crime is registered, the complainant should be informed about the current status of their complaints by sending a message. Capacity building activities should be implemented from time to time by completing the training of all police forces regarding the implementation of laws. The new mobile vans of the Justice Assistant Laboratories should be used in quality assurance. All 251 vans should be made available,” said the chief minister.

According to the government release, training of 288,400 police officers/employees has been completed in the state. Video conferencing system is available in 2,148 courtrooms and 60 jails and there is the e-FIR facility for lodging complaints from home and 958 e-FIRs have been filed from 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2025.

