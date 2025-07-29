Kavitha to sit on 72-hour fast for 42 per cent BC reservation

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Tuesday announced that she will undertake a 72-hour fast on August 4-6 to demand that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

The BRS MLC, during a press conference, said that she would observe a fast to exert pressure on both the state and the Central governments over the BC reservation issue.

Kavitha said she would seek the government's permission for dharna, and if the government refuses to give permission, she will sit on fast wherever possible.

Kavitha made the announcement a day after the Telangana Cabinet decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu in the first week of next month, seeking her assent to the two Bills.

Kavitha, however, alleged that the Congress is not sincere about the BC reservation. She said that if the Congress party is sincere, it should immediately take an all-party delegation to Delhi.

She said that if the state government wants to exert pressure on the Centre, it should file a case in the Supreme Court.

On the proposed dharna by the Congress party in Delhi, she alleged that it was planned with an eye on the Bihar elections.

She ridiculed the appeal made by Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to MLAs and MLCs of all parties to join the dharna.

She wanted to know why the Congress government is not approaching the court over the delay on the part of the Centre to approve the two Bills, and also on the delay by the Governor in giving his assent for an ordinance to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in the upcoming local body elections.

She alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was not going to court due to what she called the secret understanding between Congress and the BJP.

The BRS MLC claimed that the state government decided to bring an ordinance to amend the Panchayat Raj Act 2018 for 42 per cent BC reservation after the Telangana Jagruthi took up the issue.

"When there was a delay by the Tamil Nadu Governor to clear the reservation Bills, the Stalin government moved the court to secure orders for providing more than 50 per cent reservation to all sections," she said.

She slammed the BJP for not "extending support" for 42 per cent reservation to BCs. "BJP talks of BC CM, BC PM, but it has no sincerity on BC reservation," she said.

Kavitha stated that there are two Central ministers from Telangana, but they have achieved nothing for the state.

