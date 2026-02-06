Kavitha to launch new political party in three months

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha on Friday announced that she will announce a new political party within three months.

She told media persons here that she is waiting for a good ‘mahuratam’ (auspicious time) to launch the political party.

Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), quit the BRS last year after she was suspended from it for anti-party activities.

The former MP announced that Telangana Jagruti will organise a meeting in Hyderabad on February 12 to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for Telangana.

Targeting the BRS, she said it was not working sincerely on the issue of reservation for Backward Classes.

She criticised the BRS for fielding B. Madhav Reddy as the candidate in municipal elections, noting that he had filed a petition in the High Court opposing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes.

She said that when BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) appealed to people to vote for his party without seeing the candidates, she did not expect that the BRS would field such a person.

Madhav Reddy, who was earlier with the Telangana Jagruthi, later floated the Reddy Jagruthi and claims to be fighting for the interests of the Reddy community.

Meanwhile, Kavitha claimed that in Sircilla, 16 leaders of the BRS approached her Telangana Jagruthi for tickets to contest municipal elections.

Sircilla is the Assembly constituency represented by her brother and BRS Working President KTR.

Kavitha also said that KTR and T. Harish Rao were campaigning only in those areas where the Telangana Jagruthi has fielded its candidates.

She also targeted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for using abusive language against KCR. She alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to abuses as he was unable to politically face KCR.

She remarked that no one can erase the name of KCR from the history of Telangana.

Reiterating that the investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case is like a television serial, she said the government should tell people when this serial is going to end.

She criticised Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for dismissing petitions for the disqualification of eight BRS MLAs who switched loyalties to the Congress. "The Speaker is saying that the MLAs are still in the BRS. If this is correct, how can Congress appoint one of these MLAs (Arekapudi) Gandhi as the party in charge for municipal elections in Nizamabad district," she said.

