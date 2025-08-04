Kavitha begins 72-hour fast in Hyderabad for 42 pc BC reservation

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Monday began a 72-hour fast to press for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment, and local bodies.

Kavitha, along with Telangana Jagruthi workers, launched the fast at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here after garlanding the statues of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Professor Jayashankar.

She stated that the Telangana Jagruthi’s struggle would become historic and the Backwards Classes (BCs), who constitute 50 per cent of the population, should get their due in local bodies.

Kavithaa said they had been demanding that the Congress government implement the Kamareddy BC declaration released during the Assembly elections. She alleged that the Congress is trying to escape by blaming the BJP.

She said the Congress government should clear the doubts of the BJP on two Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval for 42 per cent reservation in education, employment and local bodies.

The Telangana Jagruthi President said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should announce that Muslims would be provided 10 per cent reservation. "He should declare that 42 per cent reservations will be given only to BCs, and Muslims would be provided a separate 10 per cent reservation,” she said.

The BJP has been raising objections to Muslims being included in BCs for reservation. BJP leaders are stating that the Centre will approve the Bills if Muslims are excluded from the 42 per cent BC reservation.

Kavitha said a Bill should be tabled in the Parliament for 10 per cent reservation to Muslims. If the Congress is sincere, it should make efforts in this direction, she said.

Kavitha reached Dharna Chowk after taking the blessings of her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have given permission for the hunger strike only till 5 p.m. The police conveyed to the organisers that there is no permission for a 72-hour hunger strike.

The Telangana Jagruthi has approached the High Court, seeking orders to the government to give permission for 72 hours. The petition is likely to come for hearing later in the day.

The Congress has criticised Kavitha for her hunger strike in Hyderabad, with its leaders saying she should sit on a fast in New Delhi to demand that the Centre approve the two Bills.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked Kavitha with what face she was undertaking the hunger strike and wanted to know what she was doing during the 10 years of BRS rule.

The minister said that if she really loves BCs, she should have told her father and then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to enhance BC reservation.

Congress MLA Aadi Srinivas asked Kavitha why she took the blessings of her in-laws instead of KCR, as Chandrasekhar Rao is known, and her brother and TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) before launching the hunger strike.

--IANS

ms/vd