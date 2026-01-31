Kashmiri shawl seller recalls horror of assault in Uttarakhand; accused held after J&K CM’s intervention

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), Jan 31 (IANS) Tabish, a 17-year-old boy on Saturday recalled the horror of the assault he endured in Uttarakhand, when a shopkeeper attacked him late at night after he and his brother were speaking in Kashmiri, leaving him with serious head injuries and fractures.

Tabish told IANS about the attack: “My father had gone to Haryana that day. I was at home with my mother. Later, I went out and while returning at night, around 3:00–3:30 AM, I told my brother, ‘Let’s get something from the shop.’ While my brother and I were speaking in Kashmiri, the shopkeeper took offense. He then started shouting and abusing us. He later pushed me, then hit me from the side. When I turned around, he struck me again from behind.”

Tabish sustained serious head injuries and fractures.

Earlier on Friday, an official statement said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took serious note of the incident and spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging strict action.

“The Uttarakhand Chief Minister assured that an FIR would be registered, and the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents would be ensured,” the statement added.

Following this, Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR at Vikas Nagar Police Station against accused Sanjay Yadav and another person under Sections 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sanjay Yadav has been taken into custody and will be sent to jail.

The incident has triggered widespread political reactions in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said the attack is “deeply worrying” and alleged such incidents occur more frequently in BJP-ruled states.

Independent MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay condemned the assault and called for decisive action to prevent recurrence.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Zuhaib Yousuf highlighted that Kashmiri youths travel across India to sell shawls due to unemployment and said they should not face harassment or forced slogans. National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq praised Omar Abdullah for taking cognisance of the incident and reiterated that other states must ensure the safety of visitors from J&K.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the matter is serious and under investigation, adding that perpetrators will not be spared.

Omar Abdullah, in a separate statement, called for nationwide sensitisation and said his government would take steps wherever necessary to protect the dignity and safety of J&K residents outside the Union Territory.

