Kashmiri shawl seller injured in mob attack in Uttarakhand

Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) A young Kashmiri shawl seller has suffered multiple fractures and injuries in an alleged mob attack in Uttarakhand.

Jammu Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday expressed deep shock and anguish over the brutal assault on an 18-year-old Kashmiri selling shawls along with his family in the Vikas Nagar area of Uttarakhand.

In a statement, JKSA said the teenager was attacked by a group of fringe elements, beaten mercilessly and left with multiple bruises across his body.

“His left arm has been fractured, and he sustained serious head injuries after being struck with iron rods. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Doon Hospital, Dehradun. Blood was reportedly oozing from his head following the assault,” the statement said.

The association said relatives of the victim informed them that the boy was first questioned about his identity.

“Upon learning that the family belonged to the Muslim community and was from Kashmir, the violence escalated. The boy was punched repeatedly, while other family members were dragged, slapped and attacked with sharp iron rods,” it added.

Terming the incident a chilling reminder of growing communal profiling and mob brutality, the JKSA said the youth was merely trying to help his family earn a dignified livelihood during the harsh winter months.

“An 18-year-old selling shawls to support his family was met not with humanity, but with hatred,” the association said.

JKSA has urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene immediately, ensure registration of an FIR and book all the culprits under relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has condemned the assault.

She wrote on her X handle, “This 18 year old Kashmiri shawl vendor was assaulted in Uttarakhand with irons rods till his bones crumbled. It’s one of many acts of violence against Kashmiris in India where perpetrators know they enjoy institutional impunity. These are NOT fringe elements anymore. BJP is actively mainstreaming the ‘fringe’ which is no longer on the periphery. “Sir @pushkardhami can we kindly request you to take action?”

She also shared the pictures of the injured teenager on her social media handle.

