Karnataka will get its share in Union Budget, says Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has always provided a fair and due allocation to every state, including Karnataka, in the Union Budget and this time too, the Budget will focus on ensuring a just allocation to all states, Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said.

Read More

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Tuesday, the minister said the Union government has paid attention to all sectors, including roads, industry, railways, airports, agriculture and the manufacturing sector.

"The NDA government has achieved in five years the development works that the Congress failed to deliver in 60 years. Railways and the manufacturing sector have been strengthened across the country.

Through the PLI scheme, the Narendra Modi-led government is encouraging industry and manufacturing. Rahul Gandhi is falsely claiming that all this happened during his time," he alleged.

The Narendra Modi government has made greater contributions to the state, including railway projects. This time too, there is an expectation of even higher allocations for Karnataka in the Union Budget, Joshi assured.

Earlier, budgets used to allocate only Rs 700– Rs 800 crore. Today, we are allocating Rs 8,000 crore. Is this not a bumper for the state? Joshi asked, asserting that the Budget would be appropriate and fair for all states, including Karnataka.

The Union government is committed to the Mahadayi project. There is no doubt about it. There are a few hurdles, and efforts are being made to resolve them. We will not politicise the issue. Even Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that a solution should be found. Once approval is received from the Wildlife Board, everything will move forward smoothly, Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified.

He has further expressed confidence that the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (India–EU FTA) offers a significant opportunity for Karnataka’s growth.

The India–EU Free Trade Agreement will provide Karnataka with an important opportunity to expand its exports and accelerate industrial growth. It will enable preferential access to European markets, he said.

Exports from the Bengaluru–Tumakuru region are expected to increase, particularly in engineering goods, electronics and pharmaceuticals, supported by the state’s strong MSME base.

Key sectors such as medical devices, chemicals, textiles and garments are also likely to benefit. The agreement will further strengthen global competitiveness and value chains. Reduction in duties and improved market access will boost garment exports from Bengaluru, Joshi said.

“Along with skill-based industries, the agreement will support job creation in labour-intensive manufacturing sectors. Overall, the agreement will provide Karnataka with a strong platform for enhanced global trade linkages, sustainable exports, higher investment and employment generation,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi added.

--IANS

mka/uk