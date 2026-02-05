Karnataka Transport dept launches Centre's E-DAR software to aid accident victims

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Transport Department, on Thursday, launched the Central government's E-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) software in the state.

The launch event was held at the Royal Senate Hall in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao participated in the programme.

With the introduction of this software, families of accident victims in the state will no longer have to run from office to office to seek compensation.

Once accident details are entered into the system by the State Transport Department, Police Department, Health Department, and Public Works Department, the information will be automatically forwarded to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, according to Transport department.

"Based on this data, compensation will be provided to families of those who lost their lives in accidents, as well as to those who suffered serious injuries such as fractures to their hands or legs," the state Transport department said.

The event also featured an exhibition of luxury cars and bikes, vehicles involved in high-speed accidents, and a display of vintage cars.

Thousands of college students took part in the programme.

Speaking after inaugurating the valedictory programme of the 'e-DAR implementation and National Road Safety Month 2026' organised jointly by the state Transport Department and the Police Department at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru city, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "As many as 4.70 lakh road accident cases are being reported across the country, while Karnataka alone has recorded around 43,000 accident cases. Lakhs of people have lost their lives due to various reasons."

He said that within two months of the Mysuru–Bengaluru highway being opened, nearly 120 people had lost their lives, which had caused serious concern.

"Road safety had been overlooked initially. When officials from the department conducted inspections, several black spots were identified. After the National Highways Authority of India was informed, corrective measures were taken at these black spots, following which accidents have reduced. Road safety must be given priority while constructing roads," he stressed.

"Technology has advanced on a large scale and has been adopted across all sectors. The e-DAR technology will be beneficial to lakhs of people," Parameshwara said.

"In Bengaluru, lakhs of accidents occur and people lose their lives. A person who bears the responsibility of a family goes out to earn a livelihood and dies in an accident. When the sole breadwinner of a family dies, the condition of the family becomes unimaginable. This is why safety is extremely important," he added.

"More than 10,000 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras have been installed at 500 junctions across the city. The entire city of Bengaluru can be monitored from a command centre, and activities at every junction can be observed through the traffic command centre. Fines are being imposed on those who violate traffic rules, which has helped reduce traffic violations and accidents," he said.

"The primary objective should be to protect the lives of motorists and safeguard their families. An exhibition on road safety should be organised for three days so that school and college students can visit it and gain a better understanding of traffic rules and road safety," he added.

Highlighting the need to create awareness on narcotics and drugs in the state, Parameshwara has said that drug awareness should be created in Road Transport Corporation buses across the state.

"The state government has announced its resolve to build a drug-free Karnataka, and efforts must be made to create awareness among students about the harmful effects and consequences of drug abuse."

Awareness campaigns should be carried out in all KSRTC buses across the state, Minister Parameshwara added.

