Karnataka: Toddlers among five injured in stray dog attack

Kalaburagi, Feb 20 (IANS) Five children, including toddlers, were bitten by a stray dog in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

The incident, reported on Friday, occurred in the Devinagar locality of Kalaburagi city while the children were playing in front of their houses.

The children sustained serious injuries to their eyes, ears and chest. They have been admitted to GIMS Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Residents have expressed outrage against the municipal corporation authorities for "failing" to contain the stray dog menace.

Locals alleged that dog bite incidents are reported almost every day, but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.

The residents staged a protest and laid siege to the corporation office, demanding immediate action to curb the dog menace in the city. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

On February 7, a video of a little girl, a toddler, bravely fighting off stray dogs in Karnataka's Kalaburagi has gone viral on social media.

The video showed, the girl wearing hijab and in school uniform first being surrounded by fiercely barking pack of dogs and how the girl bravely shooes them away. Even as they come back, she puts up brave face and stands her ground, until they stop barking at her and go away. The video also showed her mother coming out of the house with a stick much later.

Later, stray dogs that tried to attack a little girl in Rehman Colony were captured after swift action by the corporation authorities. The corporation maintained that safety measures are now in place then.

As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog at Mominpur area of the city.

In a tragic incident, a dog attacking seven children and an elderly person in Bailahongal town in Belagavi district was reported on January 28 and January 29.

