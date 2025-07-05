Karnataka tiger deaths: DCF, 2 officers suspended, probe panel to submit report by July 10

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) The Karnataka government has suspended the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and two other officers in connection with the shocking deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district.

Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre recommended the suspensions based on the preliminary findings of a high-level committee headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar. The suspension orders will be issued on Saturday.

The committee is expected to submit its final report on July 10.

DCF Y. Chakrapani and two officers from the State Forest Services (SFS) have been suspended.

According to sources, although the government had released funds to pay the salaries of contract staff, DCF Chakrapani allegedly failed to disburse the payments until June. This severely hampered patrolling efforts in the forest, which may have contributed to the tragedy.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of the suspended officers.

Based on evidence of negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the deaths of the five tigers, their suspension was recommended by the office of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Earlier, following public backlash for not taking action against senior Forest Department officials in this sensational case, the government had directed three senior officers to go on compulsory leave.

Senior officer Y. Chakrapani, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Division, Kollegal, was among those asked to proceed on leave.

The government order noted that the carcasses of the tigress and her cubs were found just 100 metres from the road and about 800 metres from the anti-poaching camp. Despite the proximity, the officers remained unaware of the incident for several days.

It was also revealed that staff at the anti-poaching camp had not been paid for the past three months.

The order concluded that DCF Chakrapani and the two other officers bore responsibility for the incident, warranting a detailed investigation and their removal from duty.

The carcasses of the tigress and her cubs were discovered in the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary.

According to sources, the tigress had killed a cow and dragged it into the forest. She and her cubs had partially consumed the meat. When they returned to the carcass, they reportedly died after consuming meat that had been poisoned.

Authorities have cracked the case and arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, which took place on June 26.

