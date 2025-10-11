Karnataka rape and murder case: Accused stabbed minor 19 times, reveals autopsy report

Mysuru, Oct 11 (IANS) Disturbing details are emerging after the post-mortem examination of the nine-year-old girl, who was found dead near Exhibition Grounds in front of Mysuru Palace.

The accused after raping the minor girl, stabbed her 19 times, leading to her death, the police said.

The minor girl was stabbed in neck, chest and abdomen and private parts, the police added.

The medical test on the accused confirmed that he was in an inebriated state at the time of committing crime.

The body of the girl, a balloon seller, was found in Karnataka's Mysuru city on Thursday.

The police tracked the movements of the killer through the CCTV footage and arrested him on Friday.

The police said that the girl's family is one among the 50 Hakki-Pikki tribal families residing near the Doddakere Grounds, in front of Mysuru Palace and opposite the Exhibition Grounds.

On Wednesday night, the victim had sold balloons at the Chamundeshwari Teppotsava, a religious event, and slept with her parents. On Thursday morning, the girl's parents could not find her and lodged a complaint.

The preliminary probe had revealed that the accused was out on bail in a rape and attempted murder case involving a female government employee.

The police shot the accused in the leg after he allegedly tried to escape.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have slammed the Congress-led government for its failure to maintain law and order in Mysuru city.

The accused has been identified as Karthik, a native of Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district.

Kathik had abducted the girl while she was sleeping with her parents in a tent.

Earlier, in the 2019, Karthik had attempted to rape a government employee and tried to kill her by pushing her into a lake.

He was convicted in the case in February 2020 and sentenced to four years imprisonment. After being granted bail, instead of returning home, he had been roaming the streets.

--IANS

mka/svn