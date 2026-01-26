Karnataka: Padma awardees Susheelamma, Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi reflect on journey, social commitment

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Dr. S.G. Susheelamma and Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi, recipients of the Padma Shri awards from Karnataka for their contributions in their respective fields, on Monday shared their journeys with IANS and reflected on their commitment to social service.

Dr Susheelamma, who established the Sumangali Seva Ashrama in Bengaluru and has worked for decades towards women empowerment, child protection and rural development, and Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, a professor at JJM Medical College and associated with the Karnataka Haemophilia Society in Davanagere, have rendered valuable services to society, and the awards are a fitting recognition of their contributions.

Padma awardee Dr. Susheelamma said she felt immense happiness and gratitude after learning about the honour, stating that her life’s journey in social service began nearly five decades ago with just Rs 15 in hand, one friend and three children.

“I did not know about the award earlier. When the news came, I thanked God. I feel very happy. The journey started 50 years ago with just Rs 15, one friend and three children. Today, I feel proud to be a mother to thousands. It gives me immense satisfaction,” she said.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, Dr. Susheelamma said young people must actively carry forward social work as India is progressing rapidly on the global stage. She also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in inclusive governance.

“Our country is achieving rapid progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard in that direction. We thank him as well. The day a tribal woman was selected as the President of India, we were extremely happy,” she said.

Reiterating her commitment to tribal welfare, Dr. Susheelamma said her organisation has been working in Magadi and Bandipur regions. “Half of the work in Magadi has been completed and we want to finish the remaining work. Our aim is to provide housing and employment to tribals. Everyone should have access to housing, connectivity, education and basic facilities,” she said.

She further said that the dream is to build an India free from poverty, where every citizen has access to minimum basic needs.

Another Padma awardee, Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi, said the recognition came as a complete surprise and acknowledged the government’s role in recognising decades of service to hemophilia patients.

“I never expected this award, but I am happy that the government has recognised our efforts. For the past 40 years, my team and I have been working for the welfare of hemophilia patients. We have come a long way from nothing to this stage,” he said.

Dr. Hanagavadi noted that hemophilia was recognised under the disability category only in 2016 and said patients are still excluded from certain employment benefits. Sharing his personal motivation, he said he had initially aspired to become a pilot but changed his path after witnessing the suffering and death of his uncle, who also had hemophilia.

“I saw his death inch by inch before my eyes. I decided that no one else should go through what my uncle and I faced,” he said.

Highlighting the services offered at his centre, Dr. Hanagavadi said facilities include physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and a blood bank. He said fresh frozen plasma is provided to patients with inherited bleeding disorders.

“As a bleeding disorder community organisation, we are committed to providing free treatment. Even though the central government has issued a gazette notification for free blood and blood components for hemophilia and thalassemia patients, we ensure that anyone suffering from any inherited bleeding disorder receives treatment free of cost at our hospital,” he said.

He added that the centre also provides three meals a day to patients and their families and expressed gratitude to philanthropists and donors who supported the initiative.

“I am thankful to God for giving me the energy to establish a centre dedicated exclusively to rare disorders. I thank the Union government, the Prime Minister and like-minded bureaucrats for recognising my 40 years of work. This honour gives me greater responsibility,” he said.

Dr. Hanagavadi, who has retired from service, said he now plans to focus on improving the quality and reach of blood banks through new strategies.

Eight achievers from Karnataka have been selected for the country’s highest civilian honours -- Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

For Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, a practitioner of the Avadhana Bhajana art form, receiving the Padma Bhushan award for 2026, is the highest honour conferred on the Bhajana tradition.

Similarly, the posthumous Padma Shri awarded to T.T. Jagannathan for his achievements in trade and industry is a memorable recognition.

Aerospace scientist Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar, book enthusiast Ankegowda, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, and Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore from the fields of literature and education have been selected for the prestigious civilian awards.

