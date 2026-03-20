Karnataka man arrested for allegedly poisoning newborn daughter

Belagavi (Karnataka), March 20 (IANS) A man in Karnataka's Belagavi district was arrested on Friday for allegedly poisoning his 15-day-old infant daughter, reportedly because she was a girl, police said.

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The accused, identified as Bhimaraya Chippade, was nabbed by Kakati police in the district.

The incident took place on March 17 in Ukkad village of Belagavi taluk.

The baby’s mother, Sheela, had lodged a complaint at the Kakati Police station after the infant died under suspicious circumstances. The case had triggered concern, with family members alleging the father’s involvement in the child’s death.

Meanwhile, the accused had gone missing, prompting police to launch a search operation. He has now been traced and arrested. The police have taken up further questioning of the accused.

The mother had accused Chippade of carrying a small tube when he arrived to see the baby. Soon after he left the house, the baby girl died suddenly. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused had used a pesticide to kill his daughter.

According to police sources, Chippade, a daily wage labourer, had married Sheela about a year ago and was said to have a strong preference for a male child. He was reportedly upset after the birth of a girl 15 days ago. He had visited his wife at her parental home and left shortly after seeing the baby. Soon after his departure, the infant’s health deteriorated.

The family rushed the baby to Belagavi BIMS Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Preliminary suspicions indicated that a pesticide used for spraying cotton crops may have been administered to the infant.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. The body was shifted to the mortuary for further procedures.

Senior police officials, including DCP Narayan Bharamani, Belagavi Rural ACP, and Kakati CPI, visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

--IANS

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