Karnataka: KSDL ropes in Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador; targets Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2030

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said on Monday that as part of efforts to strengthen the market presence of products manufactured by the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the two-year tenure of renowned film actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the company's brand ambassador will commence from Tuesday.

On the same occasion, the iconic heritage product Mysuru Sandal Soap will be relaunched with a refreshed and contemporary look, the Minister added.

Speaking on Monday in Bengaluru, the Minister said that KSDL has set a target of scaling up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

"In line with this objective, a comprehensive promotional campaign is being undertaken to reach the youth."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who enjoys considerable star appeal and has more than three million followers on social media, has been engaged as part of this strategy.

"The initiative is expected to help create a strong market for the company's products, including Mysuru Sandal Soap, in North India as well," Minister Patil said.

KSDL has a rich legacy spanning over a century.

The enterprise was established with the vision of the Maharaja of Mysuru, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the then Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya, and industrial chemist S.G. Shastri, popularly known as 'Soap Shastri'.

"The organisation, which is witnessing healthy turnover and profits, recorded all-time high production last month across its three divisions -- soaps, detergents and cosmetics," Minister Patil said.

"At present, the organisation manufactures a total of 57 premium products, ranging from Mysuru Sandal Soap to packaged drinking water. As brand ambassador, Tamannaah Bhatia will feature in advertisements, promotional campaigns and related programmes for KSDL products. It has also been ensured that during the two-year tenure beginning from February 10, 2026, she will not endorse similar products of other private companies," the Minister added.

"There is strong demand for the organisation's products such as shower gels, talcum powder, hand wash, agarbatis, sambrani, dhoop, Millennium Soap and bathing soaps. Promotional videos and other campaign material will be released to coincide with the commencement of the brand ambassador's tenure. In addition, production units will soon be commissioned in the Vijayapura and Dabaspete industrial areas, with the necessary procedures currently underway. Plans are also in place to double the export turnover, which presently stands at around Rs 25–30 crore," Minister Patil said.

Speaking on the occasion, KSDL Chairman C.S. Appaji Nadagouda said that production activities are being carried out using existing machinery, without purchasing any new equipment.

"To facilitate this, a strict three-shift work system has been implemented. Markets in Europe and West Asia are also being explored, and efforts are underway to ensure that KSDL products reach non-resident Kannadigas as well," he added.

KSDL Managing Director Prashanth said that the menace of counterfeit Mysuru Sandal Soap has been effectively curbed.

"While KSDL products are currently more popular in South India, greater emphasis is now being placed on market expansion in regions such as Delhi and Central India."

"The organisation's turnover is expected to touch Rs 2,000 crore in 2025–26."

The controversy surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia and Mysore Sandal Soap erupted in May 2025 after the Karnataka government appointed the actress as brand ambassador for a Rs 6.2 crore, two-year deal, sparking backlash from Kannada activists and social media users, who felt local talent was overlooked.

--IANS

mka/khz