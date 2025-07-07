Karnataka: Jilted lover stabs ex-partner, hangs self

Mangaluru, July 7 (IANS) An incident involving a jilted lover stabbing his former partner and subsequently committing suicide has been reported from Mangaluru district of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sudheer, a resident of Kodmal village. His former lover, Divya Yane, has been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries.

The incident occurred at Maripalla in the Bantwal taluk of Mangaluru district. According to the police, Sudheer and Divya had been in a relationship for eight years but had recently developed differences.

On Monday, Sudheer went to Divya’s residence and confronted her. During the altercation, he reportedly pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he stabbed her.

Divya lost consciousness and collapsed. Believing she was dead, Sudheer hanged himself using a rope inside her residence.

Divya had distanced herself from Sudheer and had cut off all communication. However, Sudheer continued to harass her with frequent calls and by following her. When she failed to respond, he went to her rented house and committed the crime.

According to the police, Divya is recovering at a private hospital. The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

A 33-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover in an OYO hotel room in Bengaluru’s Poorna Prajna Layout late on June 6.

According to officials, the homemaker, mother of two, had been trying to distance herself from the accused techie after their month-long relationship that began affecting her personal life. Enraged by her decision to end the relationship, Yashas allegedly stabbed her 17 times inside the hotel room.

A group of 11 people kidnapped and brutally assaulted a man, accused of being a jilted lover, for allegedly sending an obscene and threatening message to his former girlfriend in the Soladevanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru, said officials on Monday (July 7).

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the case, and also taken the former girlfriend of the assaulted youth into custody and sent her to a remand home. The police have launched a hunt for the remaining three.

