Karnataka HC directs RTC staffers to postpone indefinite strike by a day

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court, in an interim order, on Monday directed the RTC associations, which have called for an indefinite strike across the state demanding salary revision and payment of arrears, to postpone the proposed action by one day.

A division bench of Justices K.S. Mudagal and M.G.S. Kamal, passing the order, issued notices to the state government, RTC unions, and the Joint Action Committee.

The matter was taken up by this bench as the Chief Justice's bench was not functioning on Monday. The bench stated that the case will be heard by it on Tuesday.

Deeksha Amrutesh, counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the general public would suffer due to the indefinite strike by RTC staff. She also pointed out that during a previous strike, action had been taken against staffers. She added that fulfilling the demands of the RTC workers would place a burden of Rs 2,200 crore on the state government. A meeting on this issue is scheduled for August 7, yet the indefinite strike has been called amid this process, she noted.

The court questioned the petitioner on why the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had been filed at the last minute.

H.R. Renuka, counsel for the RTC staffers, stated that notice regarding the indefinite strike was already given on July 15.

Reacting to the High Court’s order, Joint Action Committee Chairman Ananth Subbarao questioned the directive. "What does postponement of the strike for one day mean? Does it imply we can launch the protest the next day? Instead of postponing the strike, the court could have ordered the government to clear the arrears. I haven’t seen the order yet. Once we receive a copy, we will decide," he stated.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the Chief Minister had held a meeting with representatives of the RTC workers in July. He said there are 14 organisations representing RTC staff in the state, including the Joint Action Committee and the Federation of Associations.

He said that the workers demanded the release of arrears for 38 months of revised salary. A single-member committee had, however, recommended payment of revised salary for 14 months, excluding the Covid-19 period.

The CM, who had chaired the meeting today at Vidhana Soudha, had agreed to release Rs 718 crore for the 14-month revised salary. However, the representatives rejected this and insisted on receiving the entire 38 months’ arrears, Reddy said.

"The public need not be confused. The court has passed its order. In any eventuality, the government has made alternative arrangements. IT companies will be advised to opt for work-from-home," the minister added.

