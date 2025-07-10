Karnataka HC directs authorities to issue notice to CM Siddaramaiah's wife in MUDA case

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued directions to serve notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, B.M. Parvathi, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

CM Siddaramaiah has been named as the first accused, while his wife Parvathi has been named as the second accused in the case.

The division bench of the High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi, issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has appealed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the MUDA scam.

The direction came after the court was informed that notice had not yet been served to the Chief Minister's wife.

The court questioned the authorities on the delay and subsequently ordered that notice be served.

The bench also examined an appeal petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah, challenging the consent for prosecution granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against him in the MUDA case.

The matter has now been adjourned to September 4.

In an earlier order, the bench had directed that notices be served to all concerned parties.

With the latest directive, CM Siddaramaiah's wife will now have to present her arguments before the court through her legal counsel regarding the petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA scam.

The MUDA case pertains to the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

She later returned the sites to MUDA after the issue attracted national attention.

The High Court's order comes as a partial relief to CM Siddaramaiah, especially as tensions within the ruling Congress government continue to rise.

A leadership tussle has reportedly emerged between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister as well as State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Both leaders are currently in Delhi and are expected to meet with the Congress high command.

Reacting to the court's direction to issue notice to his wife, CM Siddaramaiah, speaking from Delhi, said that he was unaware of the development and would collect further details.

The adjournment of the MUDA case to September 4 has, for now, helped the Chief Minister avoid having to offer explanations to the party leadership in the state.

