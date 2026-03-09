Karnataka govt says no restriction on media imposed in Vidhana Soudha; defends earlier order

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday stated that it has not imposed any restrictions on the media in Vidhana Soudha. The government also defended its earlier order in this regard, which asked the media to take bytes and reactions only at the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha.

A statement in this regard was issued by K.G. Jagadeesha, Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), in response to a letter written by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka.

Ashoka, in his letter to the government dated February 23, had urged it to restore free entry for the media to cover news inside the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

The government’s statement said, “For those who have accreditation cards issued by the Information and Broadcasting Department, there are no restrictions imposed by the government on covering any event, workshop, press conference or meeting held at Vidhana Soudha. Media persons are already covering such events and there is no need to issue a separate order in this regard.”

The government also maintained that it wanted to remind the Leader of the Opposition that entry of the media into the Legislators’ House had been restricted earlier and that the order was issued on February 18, 2020.

It can be noted that in 2020, the BJP government led by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was in power in Karnataka.

It further stated that the earlier letter issued by the DPAR, asking media persons to take reactions at the portico near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha in an organised manner, was only to ensure security.

The statement is likely to stir controversy as the government’s order in this regard had earlier faced stiff opposition.

It can be recalled that the government in Karnataka had issued an order restricting the movement of media persons inside the State Legislature complex triggering sharp criticism from the Opposition parties and raising concerns over Press freedom.

The DPAR directed that journalists conduct interviews with legislators and seek their reactions only at a designated location, the portico near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha.

The order also stated that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and other dignitaries should not be followed within the premises for comments.

In a letter sent by the DPAR Secretary to the Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, officials were asked to issue necessary instructions to ensure compliance by all media persons.

A copy of the communication was also marked to the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Vidhana Soudha security. The subject line of the letter referred to directions for the media to obtain reactions only at a stipulated point.

The government had defended the move as necessary for safety and security.

Critics, however, argued that it curtails freedom of expression and limits access to elected representatives inside the legislative complex. Some Opposition leaders had also alleged that the restrictions could hinder their ability to communicate freely with journalists on the premises.

The controversy comes days after reports emerged of the alleged theft of 300 grams of gold within Vidhana Soudha, reportedly involving a DPAR staff member. Critics claim the department is attempting to deflect attention from the incident by tightening media access.

The JD(S) and BJP accused the ruling Congress of being unsettled by journalists who ask questions.

The party alleged that limiting media movement inside Vidhana Soudha reflected insecurity within the government and questioned why ministers and MLAs would be wary of scrutiny.

JD(S) described the move as an attack on democratic values and Press freedom, urging the Chief Minister to ensure transparency rather than suppress the media.

