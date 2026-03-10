Karnataka govt ramps up steps to prevent rural drinking water shortage during summer

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday that the state government has initiated measures to ensure that rural communities do not face drinking water shortages during the upcoming summer season in the state.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Minister Kharge said that district administrations have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take immediate steps wherever shortages are reported.

According to official data, drinking water shortages have already been reported in 183 villages across 144 taluks in 21 districts of the state, the Minister added.

"At present, 183 villages are facing drinking water shortages. Of these, 31 villages are being supplied water through 96 tankers, while 152 villages are receiving water through 154 rented private borewells. District administrations have been directed to address the situation on priority," he said.

He added that around 1,053 borewells are expected to be repaired through flushing and deepening during March 2026, and new borewells will be drilled in emergency situations wherever necessary.

"The State government has taken proactive steps to ensure that people in rural areas do not face drinking water shortages during the summer. District administrations have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take immediate measures, including hiring private borewells on a rental basis and supplying water through tankers wherever required," Minister Kharge said.

He added that efforts were also being made to strengthen water availability by restoring dried borewells through flushing and deepening, while new borewells would be drilled in unavoidable cases based on technical recommendations from geologists.

"Along with restoring dried borewells, gram panchayats have been directed to conduct water quality testing and ensure proper cleaning of overhead tanks so that safe drinking water is available to rural communities," he said.

The Minister noted that several parts of the state experience dry conditions during the summer months, and many rural water sources tend to run dry, leading to potential shortages.

"To address the issue, the state government has put in place a daily monitoring mechanism and directed officials to take immediate action wherever shortages arise," Minister Kharge said.

"As part of the measures to ensure safe drinking water, gram panchayats have been instructed to collect samples from all drinking water sources, conduct water quality testing from at least three tap connections in each village, and ensure cleaning of all overhead tanks as per prescribed guidelines," he added.

"To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer of 2026, the state government will mobilise funds for emergency works from the Central and State Drought Relief Funds as well as the department's Task Force funds," Minister Kharge said.

The Minister also directed gram panchayats, taluk panchayats and district administrations to work in close coordination to effectively manage and maintain drinking water supply across rural areas.

