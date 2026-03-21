Karnataka govt officer ends life at office just week before retirement; alleges harassment by senior

Tumakuru (Karnataka), March 21 (IANS) An incident of a Karnataka government Social Welfare Department officer dying by suicide at his office just before his retirement came to light on Saturday. The officer recorded a video before his death, alleging harassment by a senior official.

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The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director in the Social Welfare Department. He hailed from Gundarlahalli village near Pavagada town and had been serving in the department for the past three years. Sources said he was due to retire within a week.

According to police, Mallikarjun stated in the video that his senior officer was responsible for his decision to take the extreme step. He reportedly sent the video to his colleagues before ending his life at his office in Pavagada on Wednesday.

In the video, Mallikarjun accused Joint Director Krishnappa of harassment. He said, “My mother, wife, and children have taken good care of me and made me feel proud. I was supposed to support them, but I am not able to do so. I wanted to do more for them, but I cannot. It is because of Joint Director Krishnappa’s harassment that I have taken this decision.

"Krishnappa will be punished by God. Since he is a troublemaker, my family members need not seek revenge. He will be punished by God and by law.”

Pavagada police rushed to the spot and have begun an investigation.

Preliminary findings revealed that there's a strange and sad twist to this story. Mallikarjuna's father also used to work in the same Social Welfare Department. He, too, passed away just a few months before his retirement. It was on compassionate grounds that Mallikarjuna got this job after his father's death. Now, he too has died just a week ahead of his retirement. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

It can be recalled, Chandrashekharan P, a 48-year-old Accounts Superintendent at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, died by suicide on May 26, 2024, in Shivamogga. Chandrashekharan was found hanging at his Shivamogga residence while his family was away. His six-page note suicide note mentioned harassment by colleagues who forced him to transfer funds to unauthorised accounts.

--IANS

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