Karnataka govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for 'Forest Martyrs'

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for 62 families of forest martyrs on the occasion of "National Forest Martyrs Day Celebration -2025' programme. Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre made the announcement in this regard.

Speaking after inaugurating the "National Forest Martyrs Day Celebration – 2025" organised by the Forest Department held at the Malleswaram Forest Bhavan, Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that human survival depends on the conservation of forests. Therefore, remembering the forest martyrs is the duty of every individual.

He stated that as the green cover increases, the forest area will also increase, and forest wealth will grow. Karnataka holds the top position in wildlife wealth among states. If animals are provided with sufficient food and water within the forest, human-wildlife conflicts can be prevented.

The government has issued clear instructions to build railway barricades to prevent conflicts between wild animals and humans, and to maintain them properly. The Forest Department has sufficient funds, and if necessary, the government is ready to provide additional funds. Therefore, proper barricades must be constructed to prevent elephant-human conflicts, CM Siddaramaiah added.

Senior officials should regularly visit forest areas and spend more time inside the forest. Only then will the lower-level staff also stay in the forest and effectively perform their duties, he said.

Speaking at the National Forest Martyrs Day programme, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has announced that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to those who have died during operations against forest brigand Veerappan, while chasing poachers, combating forest fires, or during human-animal conflicts.

Khandre stated that 62 people have sacrificed their lives. These martyrs lost their lives during operations against Veerappan, while chasing poachers, controlling forest fires, or during human-wildlife conflicts. He assured that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the martyrs' families.

He added that climate change is becoming a major problem. Sudden cloudbursts and excessive rainfall are occurring. The situation is such that humanity is heading toward destruction. Karnataka is also in the danger zone, and landslides are taking place. The only solution is to conserve forest wealth. The state has rich forest resources. The Western Ghats contain various biodiversity hotspots. The power to modify monsoon winds and bring rainfall lies with the Western Ghats.

He further said that 2 lakh acres of land have been encroached upon. About 30 to 40 thousand acres of such land have been reclaimed and declared as protected areas.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths of five tigers, Minister Khandre mentioned that even the Chief Minister had given strict instructions regarding this. Human-wildlife conflicts have increased.

Karnataka holds the number one position in the country in terms of elephant population and the second position in tiger population. While the number of animals has increased, forest land is decreasing. Therefore, we are also studying various systems to address this issue, he added.

