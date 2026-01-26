Karnataka Congress to stage ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest against scrapping of MGNREGA

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) The ruling Congress party in Karnataka will stage a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest march on Tuesday to oppose the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar announced the decision on Monday after taking part in Republic Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Bengaluru.

“It is shocking that the Right to Work has suffered a setback with the scrapping of the MGNREGA, which was enacted in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. We are protesting across the country, and as part of this agitation, we will hold the Raj Bhavan Chalo programme on Tuesday,” Shivakumar said.

He said the protest would be followed by padyatras of at least five km in every taluk. “We have instructed our representatives and leaders at the gram panchayat level to actively participate in these protest marches,” he added.

Shivakumar claimed that the state had been spending around Rs 6,000 crore annually under MGNREGA for rural development and employment generation. He alleged that the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)’ (VB-G RAM G) scheme runs contrary to the spirit of MGNREGA.

“We will also stage protests at the Vidhana Soudha. We are prepared to pass a resolution in the state legislature and seek a discussion on the issue. We will appeal for the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and continue our agitation, just as we did until the Centre repealed the farm laws,” he said.

On participation in the protest, Shivakumar said that despite Parliament and the state Assembly being in session, the Congress would go ahead with the agitation. “The BJP and JD(S) are silent on this issue. As a legislator representing a rural constituency, I question their silence. Who will provide funds to the states? The Centre must allocate funds in the Union Budget,” he said.

Calling MGNREGA a constitutional right, Shivakumar said the party would continue its fight until the decision is withdrawn. “District ministers will participate in five-kilometre protest marches along with local body representatives. We will fight under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

He also asserted that those willing to work must be issued job cards. “Some leaders have challenged us to a debate. Let them come; we will answer them in the Assembly,” he added.

Extending Republic Day greetings, Shivakumar said the Congress government was committed to protecting the Constitution and creating awareness among schoolchildren and youth about its values.

Responding to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s remarks on the arrest of his son, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, Shivakumar said the law applies equally to everyone.

Reacting to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that people wanted to see him as Chief Minister, Shivakumar quipped, “On this auspicious day, why do you want to talk about something inauspicious?”

He added, “We are in public life to serve the people of the state, not our families. If they do not remember us, they will not be able to sleep. That is why they always remember me.”

--IANS

mka/skp