Karnataka CM to hold meeting on tiger menace, to initiate action against illegal resorts

Mysuru, Nov 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to the increasing incidents of tiger attacks in his native Mysuru district and the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district, on Monday announced that he would soon chair a meeting with the ministers and officials concerned.

He also assured strict action against illegal resorts operating in forest areas.

Interacting with reporters here, CM Siddaramaiah, responding to questions about the rise in tiger attacks in the region, said: "Tiger attacks on people are increasing. Firstly, people are venturing into forests, and the number of safari trips has gone up. Resorts have also been constructed within forest areas. Secondly, there is insufficient availability of food and water for wildlife."

"Thirdly, there is the problem of leopards within the forest. For all these reasons, wild animals such as elephants, tigers, leopards, and wild boars are straying out of the forests."

"Yesterday (Sunday), a meeting was held by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and others. I will also be holding a meeting soon. We will definitely take action against illegal resorts. Action will be initiated against anyone who has constructed resorts illegally," he emphasised.

"We have also directed the authorities to reduce the number of safari trips into the forests," Siddaramaiah added.

Family members and villagers gheraoed Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Khandre in Mysuru on October 27, when he visited the mortuary to pay his condolences over the death of a farmer killed in a tiger attack. The family and villagers expressed their anger and questioned the minister over the failure of the authorities that led to the tragedy.

Rajashekara, 54, was killed in a tiger attack on October 26, while herding cattle near Mulluru village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district. Villagers alleged that although forest officials had tracked the tiger’s movement, they failed to install a cage, resulting in the farmer’s death.

This was the second incident of a tiger attack claiming a farmer’s life in Mysuru district within 15 days. The villagers were also enraged that even though Khandre was attending an event nearby, he did not visit the spot or meet the victim’s family.

Farmer activists alleged that authorities have failed to respond adequately to the recurring tiger attacks and warned that they may have to file cases against officials. "This is the second death in just 15 days, and it is unfortunate that Minister Khandre, despite being nearby, did not visit the victim’s family," an activist said.

Khandre had said: "The victim was attacked by a tiger while grazing cattle in the forest. Man-animal conflict is not new; it has existed for hundreds of years. We must create a conducive environment where humans and wildlife can coexist. Over the years, forest areas have been encroached upon, and the population of wild animals has increased."

"The family will be given compensation, and I will try to secure additional financial aid for them. Illegal resorts operating in forest areas will also be removed," he had said.

