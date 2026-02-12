Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present state budget on March 6

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet has fixed the schedule for the presentation of the Budget for the financial year 2026–27. The Budget session of the State Legislature will be held from March 6 to March 27, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to present the Budget on March 6.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said the Budget session would span 14 working days between March 6 and March 27. “The Chief Minister will present the Budget on March 6,” he announced.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Notably, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present his 17th Budget on the opening day of the session.

He further stated that a serious discussion was held in the Cabinet regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Legal aspects were examined, and an in-depth study is required. The Cabinet has directed the Law Department to submit a report on the matter. “Our department will conduct a study and submit a report,” Minister H.K. Patil informed.

The Cabinet also took key decisions on several policy matters. It approved the distribution of smart cards under the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women across the state. With this decision, women will no longer be allowed to avail free travel by merely showing their Aadhaar cards. Instead, smart cards issued by the four state-run transport corporations will be mandatory for free travel.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the shifting of the reputed Bengaluru Turf Club to the stud farm at Kunigal in Tumakuru district. While the racecourse operations have been relocated, the government has decided to retain the club land in Bengaluru. The move comes as the lease period had expired and the rent had not been revised, prompting the relocation of the racecourse from the city.

The Cabinet has also decided to declare 1,777 acres of land across 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district as a ‘Permanent Special Agricultural Zone.’

Additionally, approval has been granted to procure HPV vaccines at an estimated cost of Rs 15 to 34 crore under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) funds. The vaccines will be administered to 14-year-old girls in the districts of Bidar, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir.

It can be noted that HPV vaccines highly effective at preventing infections and cancers caused by human papillomavirus. Recommended for all genders at ages 11–12 (or starting at 9), the vaccine provides maximum benefit before sexual exposure.

