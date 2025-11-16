Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi tomorrow to discuss several state issues, sugarcane crisis

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss several state issues, including the problems faced by sugarcane farmers in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday confirmed the Chief Minister's Delhi visit and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

According to the CMO's statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi at 11 a.m. from HAL Airport on a special flight and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1:30 p.m.

The statement also says that the Chief Minister is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 7 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 9.30 p.m.

However, sources in the CM's office said that the scheduled return journey is tentative.

Responding to queries about the CM's scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss several state issues -- including the problems faced by sugarcane farmers -- with Prime Minister Modi.

"The fixation of sugarcane prices and the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) is done by the Central government. The Centre has fixed the FRP and the price for 2024–25 and 2025–26 at Rs 3,550. Now our farmers are demanding a higher price," Parameshwara added.

"Either the factories must pay more or the government must pay. We had already said that the government cannot bear that additional burden. Yet, keeping the farmers' welfare in mind, the Chief Minister has announced an additional Rs 50 per tonne. The factory owners must pay this extra Rs 50. They have agreed to it. This will bring the price to Rs 3,300," he said.

"In addition to this, the CM will request the Centre to increase the rate further. In other states, sugar recovery–based pricing has been implemented. We must ask the Prime Minister to implement that here as well. The CM had sought time for this discussion, and the PM has granted him time. They will discuss all of this," Parameshwara added.

"Along with sugarcane issues, irrigation matters will also be discussed. The Supreme Court has given permission regarding the Mekedatu project. That too may be discussed," he said.

