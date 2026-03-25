Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says he eats non-veg on festivals, rejects belief in 'auspicious' timings

Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he eats non-vegetarian food even on festive occasions such as Shivaratri and Ugadi, and that he does not care about reservations regarding the practice.

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"For me, all days are the same. It is my choice to eat non-vegetarian food on those days," the Chief Minister added.

Siddaramaiah made the controversial statement on the floor of the State Assembly after being criticised by Leader of the Opposition and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, R. Ashoka, for presenting the state Budget at an "auspicious" time, taking into account Hindu traditional time periods such as 'Rahu Kaal' and 'Gulika Kaal'.

The Chief Minister is widely known for his rationalist, agnostic, and anti-superstition stance, often challenging traditional religious customs despite not identifying as a staunch atheist.

He has historically broken taboos, such as visiting "jinxed" cities, presenting budgets during rahu kaal, and promoting anti-superstition laws.

Responding to the criticism, Siddaramaiah said, "It is true that the Budget was presented at an auspicious time as per Hindu traditional timekeeping. We have to consider advice from people like you (R. Ashoka). Earlier, I had presented Budgets during Rahu Kaal, which is considered inauspicious. This time, my family members and officials advised me not to present it during Rahu Kaal and to do so a little earlier."

"I am a person who believes in democracy," he added.

At this point, R. Ashoka and other Opposition members burst into laughter, disagreeing with Siddaramaiah's statement.

Siddaramaiah said, "You listen. Even today, I do not believe in Rahu Kaal or Gulika Kaal being inauspicious."

"I have not presented the Budget based on such considerations. Earlier, I have presented Budgets during Rahu Kaal -- you can verify it. I have also presented them during Gulika Kaal, which is also considered inauspicious. I do not have faith in all this," he added.

Opposition leader Ashoka then stood up in the State Assembly and remarked, "The situation was different then. Today's situation is different. You will have to present the next Budget as well. That is why you have considered the auspicious time. You have taken the first step in that direction."

Siddaramaiah responded that there was no such reasoning.

"Listen, I have never checked whether a time is auspicious or inauspicious. On the day of a solar eclipse, tell me -- will anyone eat non-vegetarian food on Ugadi or Shivaratri? I do," he said, prompting Congress members to thump their desks.

"There is nothing wrong in it. All days are the same. We celebrate some days as festivals, that's all," Siddaramaiah added.

Opposition leader Ashoka also questioned the devotion of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah replied that faith is a personal matter.

"You (R. Ashoka) have come wearing a shawl today. Why are you dressed like this?" the Chief Minister asked.

--IANS

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