Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah extends Ramzan greetings to Muslim community

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Muslims across the state and the country on the occasion of the holy festival of Ramzan and emphasised the importance of praying for the well-being of humankind.

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He was speaking after participating in a mass prayer held to mark the festival on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Extending his greetings, the Chief Minister said that praying for the welfare of humanity is very important and that people must live with mutual love, trust, and a spirit of humanity. He noted that India is a country of diverse cultures and communities, and that people should live together in unity.

He added that no religion teaches hatred and that all religions promote love.

“My greetings to all. Today, on the occasion of Ramzan, we have prayed together. We pray for humanity and to God. All of us should live as human beings. If we want to make our lives meaningful, we must live with mutual love and harmony. This is essential,” he said.

“India is a country of many castes, religions, and cultures. In this country, regardless of the caste or religion we belong to, we must live together in unity. No religion preaches hatred—be it Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, or Christianity. All these religions promote love, not hatred. In this context, all of us need to live in harmony with one another,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

“I would like to convey on this occasion that creating an environment of mutual respect and love is essential. I extend Eid Mubarak greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters in the country. My festive greetings to all. I convey my namaskar to everyone,” he added.

Taking to social media X, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "May this Eid bring happiness and prosperity. Eid Mubarak."

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumarsawamy stated, "Warm greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Ramzan. May Ramzan, a symbol of peace and harmony, bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. I wish that it fills every home and heart with joy."

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated, "Warm greetings to all my Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Ramzan. This festival, which conveys the message of fasting, prayer, and coexistence over a month, may further strengthen unity in society. I pray that it brings peace, prosperity, and harmony into everyone’s lives."

--IANS

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