Karnataka CM, Oppn leaders mourn veteran trade union leader H.V. Anantha Subbarao; pay homage

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that H.V. Anantha Subbarao, who remained active in workers' struggles till the very end of his life, was a committed Communist Party of India (CPI) leader.

He was speaking to the media on Thursday after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of late Comrade H.V. Anantha Subbarao.

Veteran Trade Union leader H.V. Anantha Subbarao, 84, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday following cardiac arrest.

He was well-known for his long years of work with the state-owned road transport corporation.

He is survived by his wife Nagaratna and two daughters.

Associated with the All India Trade Union Congress his entire life, he was at the forefront of the transport workers union in Karnataka for decades.

"Comrade Anantha Subbarao was actively involved in several struggles as a voice of workers. Even a month ago, he had met the Chief Minister as a representative of KSRTC employees. He had served as the President of the KSRTC Joint Action Committee and as the President of the staff union. He was a committed, secular CPI leader," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister added that the state had suffered a loss due to his demise.

Praying for peace to his departed soul, he said that he would also pray to God to grant strength to his family and supporters to bear the grief of his death.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Anantha Subbarao, who remained active in workers' movements till his last breath, was well known to him personally.

He added that he had shared a good relationship with him ever since his tenure as the State Transport Minister.

Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, R. Ashoka, said, "I express my deepest condolences on the demise of senior labour leader Anantha Subbarao, who was also very close to me."

"Anantha Subbarao was actively associated with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) organisation for nearly five decades. As the General Secretary of the Karnataka state unit and later as its President, he built the organisation in Karnataka from the grassroots. For nearly five decades, he was a committed leader who fought for the rights of workers -- from street-level struggles to high-level conciliation meetings with the government," BJP leader Ashoka said.

"Even during my tenure as the State Transport Minister, I had several opportunities to meet him during conciliation meetings held to address the issues of transport employees. While he maintained an unwavering stand in favour of workers, he would also cooperate when requested to ensure that the public was not inconvenienced," he added.

"Although he (Anantha Subbarao) stepped down from the post of AITUC President in December 2025 due to age-related reasons, he remained a strong and resolute voice for workers until his last breath -- testimony to his life of commitment. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace, and that God grants strength to his family and countless admirers to bear the pain of this irreparable loss," he said.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has expressed deep sorrow over the death of labour leader H.V. Anantha Subbarao following a heart attack.

In a post on X, he said that Anantha Subbarao had fought relentlessly for the cause of workers for nearly four decades and had played a key role in ensuring justice for them.

With his (Anantha Subbarao's) demise, the state has lost a sincere and committed fighter, former Chief Minister Bommai said, adding that the CPI leader's death has caused an irreparable loss to labour organisations and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

