Karnataka celebrates Ugadi with fervour; PM Modi extends warm wishes

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) The Ugadi festival is being celebrated throughout Karnataka on Thursday with immense enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the public via a special letter on this occasion.

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Addressing the people, PM Modi stated, "Dear fellow citizen, on the sacred and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I wish you and your family a happy new year. This is a time when the beautiful season of spring spreads joy and cheer all around us. The fragrance of newly blooming flowers and the arrival of seasonal fruits signal a spirit of new energy and possibilities."

"This is also a time when our hardworking farmers are gearing up for the next agricultural cycle with great optimism. Ugadi, with its traditional fervor, reminds us to embrace life in all its flavours. In many cultures, apart from the different festive culinary delights, there is also a tradition of preparing bitter-sweet dishes on this festival," Prime Minister Modi stated.

"It conveys the deeper meaning of life, encouraging us to face challenges with courage and greet success with gratitude," he wished.

"May the New Year bring good health and happiness in your lives. May you succeed in all your endeavours and spread peace and positivity," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, taking to social media, stated, "The bitterness of neem and the sweetness of jaggery remind us that we must accept both sorrow and joy with equanimity and move forward with hope. Ugadi, the festival that signifies a new era and transformation, should bring positive change into everyone’s life. May it fill everyone with renewed enthusiasm, fresh thoughts, and new hope. I extend my Ugadi greetings to all fellow citizens."

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, sharing posters of the festival, conveyed his greetings to the people of the state. He said, "Ugadi marks the beginning of a new cycle of creation, a time of renewal and fresh beginnings. Rooted in cherished memories, we welcome new hopes and aspirations with optimism and purpose. May this New Year bring happiness, peace and good health to every home. I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Ugadi."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Heartfelt Ugadi greetings to all the people of the state. Life is a blend of neem and jaggery. Like the fresh sprouts of Chaitra, may new dreams and hopes blossom. Forget the bitterness of neem and may the sweetness of jaggery always fill our lives. On this Ugadi of the Parabhava year, may it defeat all pain and hardships, and bring victory of smiles and happiness. I wish that it ushers in peace, prosperity, harmony, and progress across the state."

--IANS

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