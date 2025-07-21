Karnataka BJP welcomes SIT probe into Dharmasthala mass grave charges

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has welcomed the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Dharmasthala mass grave charges. However, the party has warned against spreading misinformation against the Hindu religious centre.

Speaking at a press conference, Opposition Leader in the assembly, R. Ashoka, welcomed the state government’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case of hundreds of bodies allegedly found near Dharmasthala. However, he stated that spreading misinformation about the "Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple" in Dharmasthala is wrong.

Ashoka noted that the state government has formed an SIT in response to an anonymous individual’s claim of hundreds of bodies buried in the Dharmasthala area. He demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and emphasised that the probe should not aim to implicate anyone falsely.

Ashoka pointed out that Dharmasthala, along with Tirupati, is a sacred centre of faith for millions of Hindus in South India. "A Muslim youth has been uploading videos on social media about Dharmasthala, and the Kerala government has intervened in the matter.:

He remarked that the Kerala government’s handling of temple-related issues, including the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, is well-known. He added that if any murder has occurred, the local police station would investigate, Ashoka stated.

Ashoka said if hundreds of bodies were indeed found, their families would file complaints, and the government should clarify how many such cases have been filed. People die near religious centres like temples, churches, and mosques, and in such cases, the police conduct investigations. Ashoka questioned how someone could suddenly claim such knowledge after 20 years, stating that creating controversy to insult a religion is unacceptable.

He clarified that this issue has no connection to Dharmasthala’s Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple, yet misinformation is repeatedly being spread about the religious centre.

If an individual has done something wrong, accusations should be directed at that person, not an entire religious institution. The government should not assign additional responsibilities to the SIT, and the team should thoroughly investigate and ensure punishment for the guilty, Ashoka said.

This matter pertains to individuals, not the Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple in Dharmasthala. No one should target the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is a devout believer, and he should act with divine will. Speaking recklessly about the Dharmasthala temple is wrong, and such statements do not befit any minister, Ashoka added.

Regarding the Greater Bengaluru issue, the court has directed the government to respond. However, no development work is being carried out. Garbage piles are everywhere, salaries in hospitals remain unpaid, and teachers in schools are being sacked, Ashoka stated.

Instead of developing Bengaluru, the government is focusing on creating five municipal corporations. Taxes are being imposed on everything, and due to issues with e-Khata, property registrations are stalled, said Ashoka, accusing the government of forming these corporations to win through unfair means. He stated that the BJP will always oppose attempts to ruin Bengaluru and will raise this issue in the upcoming Assembly session.

He said, as a result of the BJP’s protests against the Mysuru Urban Development (MUDA) scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has returned the allotted sites, admitting his mistake. The BJP will not stop its fight against the MUDA scam, he added.

--IANS

mka/skp