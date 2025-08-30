Karnataka BJP slams property registration fee hike to 2 pc, calls it 'tax terrorism'

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Slamming the decision of the Karnataka government to hike the registration fee of properties from 1 per cent to 2 per cent, the state BJP has dubbed the move as 'tax terrorism' and 'registration robbery'.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated on Saturday that, price hikes and corruption have become a daily guarantee under the Karnataka government.

"People of the state now live in constant fear, wondering 'what price will go up overnight while we sleep?' The state government, which has failed to stabilise Karnataka’s financial condition and is now practically bankrupt, has decided that increasing prices is its only remaining option, thereby continuing to burden the lives of common citizens, " Vijayendra charged.

Earlier, by drastically increasing stamp duty, the government had shattered the dreams of people wanting to own a home. Now, by hiking registration fees from 1 per cent to 2 per cent, it has effectively engaged in what can only be described as registration robbery, he stated.

"I strongly condemn this action. In the history of Karnataka, people have never seen a more oppressive government than the current one," he said.

With false promises and unfulfilled schemes, the government has emptied the state’s treasury and now resorts to daily price hikes, pushing citizens into greater hardship, he claimed.

Ordinary citizens involved in property transactions like sale deeds, GPA registrations, joint development agreements, non-possession agreements, and usufruct agreements are now compelled to pay 2 per cent in registration fees. The common people, already suffering from price hikes, are cursing this government, he professed.

The government must immediately roll back the increased registration fees, or else be ready to face the wrath of the people, he warned.

State General Secretary and BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar charged, "The Congress government in the state has gone beyond even the bandits of the Chambal Valley in looting the common people. From cess on petroleum products, parking tax, and water rate hikes, to a multitude of other levies, the Siddaramaiah government is engaging in a kind of tax terrorism."

Shockingly, just a day after the Ganesh festival celebrations, the government has increased the registration and stamp duty charges from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. This will come into effect statewide from Monday, he stated.

Similarly, the admission fees for PG courses at Mangalore University have also been hiked. The Congress government has created a situation where it is almost impossible for anyone to escape the drought of price hikes, he stated.

According to one estimate, the state government is collecting Rs 56,000 crore annually through this tax terrorism. But where is all this money going? Sunil Kumar questioned.

--IANS

mka/rad