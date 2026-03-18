Karnataka Assembly debates DJ music at festivals, govt seeks BJP support for ban

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Karnataka Assembly debated the use of DJ music during cultural and religious festivals across the state, with the Congress-led government seeking the backing of the opposition BJP in issuing an order for a ban.

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Raising the issue during a discussion on government support for cultural events at the taluk and district levels, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said the growing reliance on DJ music during various jayanthis had become a serious concern.

“The organisation of DJ music during jayanthi celebrations has turned into a major problem. Today, processions of our gods do not move forward unless item songs are played on DJs. This trend has become distasteful,” Lad said.

He argued that loud DJ music served no genuine cultural purpose and appealed for a complete ban, irrespective of which party was in power. “Instead, cultural programmes should be organised. Funds ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh can be provided. At present, budgets run into crores as some artistes charge exorbitant fees,” he added.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadgi supported the proposal and said the government would act if the BJP extended its cooperation. “DJ music is creating several problems. If the BJP cooperates, we will issue orders banning it,” he said.

However, BJP MLA S.N. Channabasappa, who had earlier raised questions on the organisation of cultural festivals, objected to the discussion, stating that the Assembly need not debate personal likes or dislikes of ministers.

IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said DJ culture was a recent phenomenon and stressed the need to monitor the type of songs played during festivals. “DJ culture did not exist earlier. Attention must be paid to the nature of songs being played,” he said.

At this point, Channabasappa urged Kharge to ban the Azaan, claiming that the Supreme Court had prohibited it. Kharge responded that the apex court had only prescribed permissible decibel limits for all forms of sound, including Azaan and bhajans. The BJP MLA said he would accept the explanation if the government confirmed it had implemented the court’s directions.

Speaker U.T. Khader intervened and clarified that the Supreme Court order pertained solely to decibel limits.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said he agreed that DJ music and item songs were not part of Karnataka’s cultural tradition. He also warned that loud music could adversely affect people with heart pacemakers. “I have seen people suffer due to loud music. Children often cover their ears, while organisers show little concern, and police remain helpless. Sound pollution must be controlled,” he said.

Speaker Khader said the House would be allowed to hold a detailed discussion on the issue at a later stage.

--IANS

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