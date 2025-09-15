Karnataka a hub of drug mafia under Congress govt, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that under the Congress-led state government, Karnataka is becoming a hub for drug mafia.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Union Minister Joshi, while criticising the Congress government, said, "Drug and ganja-related cases are increasing day by day in the state. As a result, the valuable lives of the youth are being sacrificed."

"Is the Congress-led government, which is involved in appeasement politics, blind to this situation?" he asked.

"It is coming to light that the drug trade is being carried out openly in many parts of the state. Still, the state government, which is supposed to take strict action, is remaining silent," the Union Minister said.

There are reports that police officials are colluding with drug peddlers in these cases, he added.

The Union Minister alleged that this is proof of the Congress government's negligence and corruption, and it is leading the youth community astray.

"The Congress-led government's misrule in Karnataka has crossed all limits. Karnataka, known as a well-cultured state, is now being turned into a haven for criminals," he said.

He urged the Karnataka government to take stringent action to control the drug and ganja mafia.

Union Minister Joshi accused the Congress government of running a shameless administration where public safety, security, and the rule of law have completely collapsed.

In a shocking development, 11 policemen posted with two police stations, including a Police Inspector, were suspended pending departmental inquiry on charges of colluding with a drug peddling nexus in Bengaluru last week.

According to the police, the accused officers were hand in glove with a gang of peddlers selling drugs used as sedatives in and around the west division.

The suspended personnel include a Police Inspector, Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector and Police Constables posted with Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar police stations.

The suspended officers allegedly collected protection money from the peddlers every month in exchange for allowing them to sell tidel tablets to be used as drugs after dilution.

The racket was busted when RR Nagar police arrested a group of six peddlers, including Salman, Nayaz Ullah, Nayaz Khan, and Taher Patel, on August 22.

The accused were caught red-handed while selling narcotic tablets to customers, who were students and young employees.

The police seized 1,000 tablets from them.

During the investigation, police found that the accused were in regular contact with officers from Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar police stations.

The nexus came to light when the accused persons' mobile phones were examined.

It was found that the drug peddlers were in direct contact with the accused officers, exchanging audio messages and regular messages regarding financial transactions.

Investigating officers also found that the cops were partying with the accused persons.

The investigation further revealed that the police were colluding with the peddlers, receiving protection money, and socialising with them.

The accused officers used to collect between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from the peddlers.

