Kanshi Ram's tireless struggle and dedication inspiration for all, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Sunday paid homage to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary, calling his "tireless struggle and dedication" for the poor, Dalits, and the deprived an "inspiration for all".

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Kanshi Ram, who was born in March 1934, is widely revered by his followers as 'Manyavar' or 'Bahujan Nayak'. He is regarded as a key political leader and social reformer who transformed the struggle of Dalits and other marginalised communities from largely social activism into a strong political movement.

He is also credited with reviving and expanding the vision of B.R. Ambedkar in post-independence India, particularly in northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, by emphasising political power as the central instrument for achieving social justice and economic empowerment for oppressed communities.

Gandhi, in a post on X, paid tributes to Kanshi Ram, stating, "His tireless struggle and dedication for the rights of the poor, Dalits, and the deprived is an inspiration for all of us. He believed that the Constitution is the true strength of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. That very Constitution is in danger today -- the very ones who took oath on Baba Saheb's Constitution to come to power are now bent on weakening it."

"Until there is participation in power, justice is not possible -- this is what Kanshi Ram Ji's legacy tells us. This dream of social justice will not remain unfulfilled. The Congress Party has always stood for the participation and respect of the Bahujan society and for the protection of the Constitution -- then, now, and forever," Gandhi said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X and said, "The great social reformer, the esteemed Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, accomplished the historic task of organising the Dalit, deprived, exploited, and backward classes and securing them a respectable place in the mainstream of Indian politics."

"His contribution to the struggle for social justice and equality will forever remain an inspiration. On his birth anniversary, we pay humble tribute to him," he added.

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Kanshi Ram the "hero of the ideology of social justice" and the "fierce voice" of Dalits, deprived, and exploited sections.

Paying homage to the leader, Priyanka said, "Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, through his thoughts and movements, gave new heights to the constitutional principles of equality and justice. His ideas will forever continue to inspire us all."

--IANS

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