Kannada Rajyotsava: 1,700 students to participate in cultural events

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava celebration will witness major changes and a grand participation of students, including a significant number from government schools.

Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated on November 1 every year to mark the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956.

On this day, all Kannada-speaking regions were unified to form the state, initially called Mysore State, which was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru, along with senior police and education department officials, the minister said, “This is my third Rajyotsava as Education Minister. Last year, 1,100 students participated, including 300 from government schools. This time, 1,700 students will take part, with 700 being government school students. All participants will receive certificates.”

The grand Kannada Rajyotsava event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, Minister Bangarappa said that the government schools are now receiving free electricity, which helps teachers conduct remedial classes effectively.

“On November 14, a special Children’s Day celebration will be held, bringing together students, parents, and teachers. The Chief Minister will also make several key announcements related to school and PU students on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, and an Admission Drive will be launched,” he said.

Responding to the reduction of SSLC (class 10) and PUC (class 11 and 12) passing marks from 35 per cent to 33 per cent, the minister clarified that it was not a personal decision but based on public opinion.

“It benefits rural and economically weaker students. CBSE and ICSE boards already follow the 33 per cent pass standard,” he said.

On recruitment, he added that over 13,000 teachers have already been appointed.

“In the coming academic year, a total of around 32,000–33,000 teachers, including the already recruited 13,000 teachers (across government, PU, and aided institutions), will be recruited,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan