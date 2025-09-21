Kanimozhi accuses Palaniswami of shifting from ‘Annaism’ to 'Amit Shahism'

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi mounted a sharp attack on the AIADMK leadership and the BJP on Sunday, alleging that the opposition party in Tamil Nadu has abandoned its founder’s ideals, and was functioning entirely at the diktats of Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi recalled that AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran always spoke of “Annaism", upholding the values of C.N. Annadurai.

“But today, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who calls himself the leader of AIADMK, is no longer talking about Annaism. He is talking about ‘Amit Shahism.’ For every single issue, they don’t resolve it at their own headquarters in Chennai. Instead, they board a flight to Delhi and wait outside Amit Shah’s office,” she said.

Kanimozhi ridiculed what she described as the surrender of the AIADMK leadership, adding that the party had practically shifted its headquarters to Delhi.

“Whether they can breathe, whether they can even talk to each other, everything is decided by Delhi. Unless (Home Minister) Amit Shah gives permission, two AIADMK leaders cannot even sit together for a discussion,” she charged.

The DMK leader also broadened her attack to cover the BJP.

Referring to the controversy over the large-scale deletion of names from the electoral rolls, she described the term "SIR" as “Shah Intensive Revision".

“This is what is happening across the state. Voters are being struck off the list in the name of revision, but what it really means is the 'Shah Intensive Revision' being carried out under BJP pressure,” she alleged.

Kanimozhi further criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and said: “Those who speak about patriotism and nationalism every day must remember their own history. The RSS has no moral right to lecture anyone."

Her remarks come at a time when the AIADMK leadership is seen maintaining close ties with the BJP despite internal discontent, and the DMK is sharpening its offensive on both parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

