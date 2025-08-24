Kamal Nath responds to Nitin Gadkari’s gesture, urges broader acknowledgment of Cong-era projects

Bhopal, Aug 24 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has responded to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s public acknowledgement of his role in initiating the newly inaugurated Jabalpur flyover, while pointing out that other development works from his tenure should also be credited appropriately.

In a post shared on the social media platform on his X handle, Nath congratulated the people of Jabalpur and Gadkari, but also used the moment to highlight what he sees as selective recognition. “Today the biggest flyover has been inaugurated in Jabalpur, for which I congratulate the people of Jabalpur. The people of “Sanskardhani” will remember that the process of construction started during my tenure. I also congratulate Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for publicly accepting that I had sent the proposal during the Congress government,” Nath wrote.

The flyover, named after Veerangana Rani Durgavati, spans seven kilometres and is now the longest in Madhya Pradesh.

Inaugurated on Saturday, it promises to cut travel time across the city to just seven minutes.

During the ceremony, Gadkari recalled the project's origins, saying, “When the proposal came, Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister. I called him and asked him to send it to his ministry. I promised double the funding under National Highways. He sent the proposal, and today the public has a very good flyover.”

Gadkari also noted that this was the first time a Rs 1200 crore project was approved from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

While Gadkari’s remarks were seen as a rare gesture of bipartisan recognition, Kamal Nath’s response carried a subtle critique of the current Madhya Pradesh government.

He urged other Union Ministers and state leaders to follow Gadkari’s example and refrain from claiming credit for projects initiated during the Congress regime.

Nath specifically mentioned the Metro project and the Mahakal Corridor, asserting that these too were conceptualised and launched under his leadership.

In another post, Kamal Nath wrote, “I thank Union Surface Transport Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari for announcing the 150 km four-lane road from Seoni-Chhindwara to Saoner. The groundwork for this vital project was laid in 2019 during my tenure as Chief Minister. Just yesterday in Jabalpur, Shri Gadkari publicly acknowledged that I had sent the proposal for the city’s largest flyover-now a reality. During that discussion, the Seoni-Chhindwara-Saoner road was also proposed. Shri Gadkari had assured me that in exchange for the flyover, he would approve a project with double the budget. I had then requested this crucial four-lane road. For the people of Chhindwara, this route to Nagpur has long been a lifeline. Its current two-lane structure has been a bottleneck for smooth travel and commerce."

"I sincerely hope that, as promised, construction will begin within six months without delay,” he added

As Jabalpur celebrates its new infrastructure milestone, the exchange between Gadkari and Nath has reignited the debate over political ownership of development.

The flyover, now a symbol of speed and civic pride, has also become a platform for legacy politics -- where acknowledgement, timing, and public memory intersect.

--IANS

sktr/dpb