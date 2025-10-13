Justice will be delivered faster, says Amit Shah on new criminal laws

Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a state-level exhibition on the three new criminal laws on Monday in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 1,100 development projects across sectors worth approximately Rs 9,600 crore.

The exhibition at JECC marks the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1, 2024.

HM Shah emphasised the transformation these laws are bringing to India's criminal justice system. "These laws will ensure that FIRs filed after 2027 are resolved in the Supreme Court within three years. This is a shift from punishment-based to justice-based policing," he said.

He added that this reform will eliminate long delays in justice delivery -- cases that once dragged on for 25–30 years can now be resolved much faster.

Shah detailed advancements in digital justice delivery and said that over 50 per cent of charge sheets are now being filed on time. He also called for a target to reach 90 per cent timely charge sheets within the next year, as well as for the adoption of remote video appearances for criminals, police officers, and witnesses. "The fear of punishment has already increased from 42 per cent to 60 per cent in Rajasthan. When fully implemented, it will rise to 90 per cent," Shah asserted.

The Home Minister, addressing a gathering at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), stated that the implementation of the three new criminal laws has significantly increased the fear of punishment, leading to more effective law enforcement in Rajasthan.

"Earlier, out of every 100 arrests in Rajasthan, only 42 resulted in conviction. One year after the enactment of the new laws, this conviction rate has increased to 60 per cent. Once these laws are fully implemented, this rate will rise to 90 per cent," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister emphasised a shift in focus from punitive action to timely and accessible justice. He assured that the new criminal laws are not only being implemented across the country but that states are being supported and guided by the Home Ministry for proper execution.

He praised Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Sharma, stating, "Before his current role, he played a key part in implementing these laws nationally. His contribution is commendable."

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms, Shah said the new laws align with the government’s broader agenda of ease of living. "People often avoid going to court because justice is delayed. With these three new laws, justice will not only be timely but accessible. The judicial system's perception will change for the better," Shah said.

"After 2027, any FIR filed will be eligible to reach the Supreme Court within three years. The system will take two additional years to be fully implemented across the nation."

He urged CM Sharma to extend the duration of the exhibition showcasing these reforms and encourage police personnel, lawyers, and law students to attend and understand the changes in the system.

Calling the day’s events a fusion of progress and reform, Shah said, "Today’s programme brings together two pillars -- development through Rs 4 lakh crore worth of investments, and justice through the new legal reforms. Both are central to a New India."

He added that of the Rs 35 lakh crore MoUs signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Rs 3 lakh crore have already been implemented, and Rs 4 lakh crore worth of proposals saw foundation laying at the event.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised the new laws as "a revolutionary shift in India’s judicial system" and emphasised India’s growing global influence.

DGP Rajiv Sharma credited Shah for landmark reforms, citing the removal of Article 370 and efforts in resolving Naxalite insurgencies.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma stated, "This exhibition will help the public understand how laws are not just punitive, but a foundation to guide society."

"Today's event is a synthesis of development and justice," Shah said, referring to both the exhibition and the launch of large-scale projects.

The Union Home Minister reiterated the significance of the National Forensic Science University, established in 2020, in building a new generation of forensic experts. He encouraged police personnel, lawyers, and law students to visit the exhibition, and suggested extending it beyond Diwali.

Shah also took a sharp dig at former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over scepticism regarding investment commitments made during the Rising Rajasthan Summit. "Today, the groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore was held. I was also present when the Rising Rajasthan Summit took place," Shah said.

Referring to Gehlot’s recent remarks questioning the implementation of MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore, Shah responded directly: "Gehlot asked how many of those MoUs would be implemented. We didn't respond then. But today, I want to tell him -- this is a BJP government, not a Congress government. We do what we say."

Shah praised the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government, noting that in a short span of time, it has already implemented Rs 7 lakh crore worth of MoUs. "This is a major achievement. I am confident that the Bhajanlal government will surpass the national average of MoU implementation seen in investment summits across the country," he added.

