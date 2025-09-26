Justice Sujay Paul to be new acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Justice Sujay Paul will be the new Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

The current Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Justice Soumen Sen, will be heading to take over as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, and hence he will be replaced by Justice Paul for that chair, according to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday.

Justice Paul was originally a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. In 2024, he was transferred as a judge of the Telangana High Court. Again, earlier this year, he was transferred as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

On September 15, the previous Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, retired, following which Justice Soumen Sen was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the court for the time being.

However, only then was it clear that Justice Sen would be operating in that chair for a limited period, considering that by then, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, had already recommended his name as the next Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Sen has been operating as a judge of the Calcutta High Court since April 13, 2011. His tenure of service is till July 26, 2027. A number of significant cases had been heard by Justice Sen during his tenure as the judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Once he was in the headlines, following his differences with his fellow and then judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is currently the BJP Lok Sabha member from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The difference surfaced after a division bench headed by Justice Sen dismissed an order passed by the single-judge bench of then judge Gangopadhyay. Considering the seriousness of the matter, even the Supreme Court had to intervene in the matter, and the particular case was shifted from the Calcutta High Court.

