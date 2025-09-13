Justice M. Sundar appointed as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday cleared the appointment of Justice M. Sundar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice M. Sundar, Judge, Madras High Court as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, consequent upon the superannuation of Shri Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, present Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on 14.09.25,” Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced in a post on social media platform X.

The apex court Collegium, in its meeting held on Thursday, recommended the appointment of Justice Sundar (PHC: Madras High Court) as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar on September 14.

Born on July 19, 1966, in Chennai, Justice M. Sundar graduated in law from the Madras Law College. He was part of the first batch of the five-year integrated Law Course and enrolled as an Advocate in 1989.

Before elevation, Justice Sundar primarily practised in the Madras High Court, handling a wide spectrum of cases on the civil side. He also served as Standing Counsel for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board between 2003 and 2006. He was sworn in as a permanent Judge of the Madras High Court on October 5, 2016.

According to the SC Collegium resolution published on September 11, Justice Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, while Justice Pavankumar B. Bajanthri, whose parent High Court is Karnataka and who is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, has been recommended to be appointed as its regular Chief Justice.

