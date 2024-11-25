Justice being done through bullets in UP this hooliganism can't be tolerated Chandrashekhar Aazad on Sambhal violence

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Aazad on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the Sambhal violence and said that "justice is being done through bullets" and this "hooliganism" can't be tolerated.

Aazad, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Nagina, was stopped by the police while he was traveling to Sambhal via Hapur.

"I am against violence but in UP, justice is being done through bullets and this hooliganism can't be tolerated. I also feel sorry for the policemen who have been injured, but this is a conspiracy and our poor people are becoming prey to it," Aazad told reporters.

Police officials said four people people died due to violence.

In the wake of the violence that erupted during an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal on Sunday, the district administration today announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

Earlier in the day, Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed on that the accused in the Sambhal incident include Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA.

He said situation is peaceful and an investigation is underway.

"The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. An investigation is underway. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and local MLA's son. Four people have died. The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken, if needed NSA will also be imposed," the senior police official said.

Zia Ur Rehman Barq denied the allegations against him and accused the Uttar Pradesh police administration of "conspiracy".

He said that the case registered against him was false as he was not in the state when the violence erupted.

"The incident that the police administration carried out in Sambhal has shaken the entire humanity and has tarnished the image of the state and the country. Yesterday, I was not even present in the state, let alone Sambhal, I had gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the India Muslim Personal Law Board, but a case was filed against me," he told ANI. (ANI)