J.P. Nadda's event shifted as contractual workers protest outside BJP office in Patna

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) The contractual workers engaged in a special land survey held a protest outside the state party office in Patna on Saturday, just before the arrival of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The workers' agitation created such a ruckus that BJP leader Nadda's scheduled meeting with party leaders at the office had to be shifted to the Circuit House.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reached the spot and interacted with the protesting workers.

He assured the protesting contractual workers that their concerns would be taken up with the Departmental Minister.

On Thursday, these contractual workers had held a similar protest at the same location, which ended in a police cane charge.

Several agitating workers were injured in the police cane charge.

Following that incident, the services of several workers were terminated.

In a reprieve, the Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department has now clarified that dismissed workers can appeal against their termination.

They may submit their appeals in person during office hours or through email.

Officials confirmed that more than 100 appeals have already been received, and efforts are underway to inform other affected employees, including Special Survey Amin (a government-appointed land surveyor role in Bihar), Kanungo (refers to the position of a traditional revenue and land record officer in India who supervises Patwaris (village land record keepers) and acts as an important link between Patwaris and higher officials like Tehsildars), Assistant Settlement Officers, and clerical staff.

The department's decision is expected to provide significant relief to workers removed from service during the strike.

BJP President Nadda arrived in Patna on Saturday to take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, he visited Chhapra, where he attended a meeting of BJP workers before returning to the state capital Patna.

Upon reaching Patna, BJP President Nadda visited the Circuit House, where a crucial meeting with senior party leaders is underway.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, State BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, along with several other leaders, are present.

The BJP President is expected to give the "Guru Mantra" to party leaders and workers, outlining the BJP's election strategy and roadmap for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly polls.

--IANS

ajk/khz