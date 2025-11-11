JP Nadda urges voters in Bihar to actively participate in grand festival of democracy

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) As Bihar votes in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday urged all voters, especially the youth voting for the first time, to actively participate in this grand festival of democracy and cast their votes to give a new impetus to the state’s development journey.

Taking to social media platform X, Nadda said, “First vote, then refreshments. The people of Bihar are going to vote in the second phase today for a brighter future. All voters, especially the youth exercising their right to vote for the first time, are urged to actively participate in this grand festival of democracy and to cast their votes to give new impetus to Bihar's development journey. Your invaluable vote will play a crucial role in building a strong and prosperous democracy and a developed Bihar."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to voters in Bihar to actively participate in the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, urging first-time voters to not only cast their own votes but also inspire others to do the same.

“Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Bihar is witnessing the second and final phase of its high-stakes Assembly Elections 2025, as voting will take place across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts.

This concluding phase will play a decisive role in shaping the composition of the next state government, bringing weeks of intense campaigning to a close.

A total of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women and one third-gender candidate, are in the fray in this phase, which covers parts of central, western, and northern Bihar. Nearly 3.7 crore voters, comprising 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots at 45,399 polling stations, the highest ever set up for an election phase in the state.

The Election Commission has deployed elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful and transparent polling. Security has been significantly tightened across sensitive and vulnerable booths, with paramilitary forces stationed in key areas. Additionally, several points along the India-Nepal border have been sealed to prevent any cross-border movement or illegal activities that could disrupt the electoral process.

The outcome of this phase is expected to determine the balance of power in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, as both the ruling coalition and the opposition alliances vie for a clear majority.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded peacefully on November 6 with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in the electoral history of the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

A total of 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts went to polls, with 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 male, 1,76,77,219 female and 758 third-gender voters.

The counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for November 14, when Bihar will learn which alliance commands the confidence of the electorate.

--IANS

jk/dpb