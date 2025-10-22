JP Nadda to address two major election rallies in Bihar tomorrow

Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) As part of the party’s intensified campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Minister JP Nadda will visit Bihar on Thursday (October 23) for a one-day tour.

According to a press release issued by BJP National Media Co-Head and Chief Spokesperson Dr Sanjay Mayukh, the minister will address two major public rallies in support of BJP candidates during his visit.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive at Patna Airport at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

From there, he will proceed to Aurangabad district, where he will address his first rally at noon at the High School Ground (Badi Field) in Haspura, under the Goh Assembly constituency, in support of BJP candidate Ravichandra Singh.

Later in the day, the BJP chief will travel to the Patepur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, where he will address another massive rally at 2 p.m. at the Ramchandra Singh High School Ground in support of BJP candidate Lakhendra Kumar Roshan.

The rallies come just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Bihar on October 24, as part of the BJP’s high-voltage campaign trail.

With the election drawing closer, the BJP has gone into full campaign mode. Star campaigners and senior leaders have started holding rallies and roadshows across different constituencies.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also been actively campaigning over the past two days — addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday and another in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed a massive gathering in the Belhar Assembly constituency of Banka district, and LJP(RV) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan held a rally in the Parbatta Assembly constituency of Khagaria district on Wednesday.

Nadda’s visit, followed by the arrival of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, is expected to further boost the BJP’s momentum and consolidate the NDA’s campaign efforts across Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/uk