JP Nadda Hails Union Budget 2025 as 'Balanced and All-Inclusive', Thanks PM Modi & FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday heaped praises on the Union Budget 2025 and called it "very balanced" and "all-inclusive" which will accelerate the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Nadda also pointed out the tax exemption from income of up to Rs 12 lakhs, which remained the major highlight for the budget, and thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

"Today, the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a very balanced, all-inclusive and development-promoting budget that accelerates the resolution of a developed India. This budget includes the welfare of the poor and farmers, respect for the deprived and upliftment of women empowerment and the middle class. This is a budget dedicated to the common man," said Nadda

"I heartily congratulate PM Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitaraman ji for such an all-inclusive budget dedicated to accelerating the development of every sector," he added.

The Union Health Minister also pointed out that 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty in the last 10 years.

"In the last 10 years, through a lot of hard work PM has brought 25 crores out of poverty. While providing great relief to the middle-class families of the country, the tax exemption has been increased to Rs 12 lakh. In this budget, special attention has been given to the skills of the youth, investment in agriculture and creation of employment options in rural areas," said Nadda.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded the "outstanding" Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which he said catered to all sections of the economy and provided relief to the salaried middle class.

"In every respect, it's an outstanding budget. I want to compliment the Finance Minister. It's the eighth budget, and this is a budget which caters to all sections of the economy. But more than that, it provides a kind of relief to the salaried middle class, which is very welcome and was anticipated partly," Puri told ANI.

He said that there was no income tax relief at the earning of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, in 2014, during Congress' rule. The figure has increased to Rs 12 lakh, the minister added. Puri said that people earning Rs 24 lakh per annum will save Rs 1.80 lakh.

"When the Congress was in office, in 2014, if you earned Rs 2.5 lakh (per annum), you had to pay income tax. Now, the figure has gone up to Rs 12 lakh, which is a five times increase. Secondly, if you're earning up to Rs eight lakh, you save Rs 30,000. If you're earning up to Rs 12 lakh, you save Rs 80,000. If you're earning Rs 24 lakh, you will save Rs 1.80 lakh," Puri said.

Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

The limit would be Rs 12.75 lakh rupees for salaried taxpayers counting Rs 75,000 of the standard deduction. She also stated that the new income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class. (ANI)