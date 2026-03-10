JP Nadda accuses Trinamool of undermining rule of law in Bengal, rebuts TMC MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, alleging that the state has “no respect for law, judiciary, or democratic procedures.”

Read More

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda responded to remarks made by TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who had questioned why “a lady Chief Minister is being punished” and why “coercive steps” were being taken against the state leadership.

Nadda said Roy had raised a question, and it was his responsibility to respond to it. Referring to the situation in West Bengal, he alleged that it was “the only state left where rules, regulations and the rule of law have gone for a ride.”

“The Trinamool Congress has no respect for democratic procedures. They do not believe in democratic practices and even threaten the judiciary,” the Union Minister said.

Addressing the Chair, Nadda asserted that the actions being taken were not due to any decision by the Centre but were a consequence of the activities of the state leadership itself.

“It is not the government; it is her own activity. The Government of India works on the rule of law, and because the rule of law prevails, things are happening like that,” he said.

In a post on X, Nadda also criticised the TMC leadership, claiming that the party had shown disregard for constitutional institutions. He alleged that the Chief Minister of West Bengal had recently disrespected the President of India, who comes from the tribal community.

The remarks triggered political sparring between the ruling alliance and the opposition during the proceedings of the Upper House.

--IANS

sn/uk