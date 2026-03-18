Joined BJP impressed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s work: Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday said that his decision to join the BJP was driven by his admiration for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and dissatisfaction with the Congress.

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Speaking to reporters in New Delhi shortly after formally joining the BJP, Bordoloi said he was impressed by the functioning and work ethic of the Chief Minister.

“I have joined the BJP after being satisfied with the work of the Chief Minister. His dedication towards governance has deeply attracted me,” he said.

The former MP also expressed disappointment over his treatment in Congress, stating that he did not receive the respect he deserved within the party. “I did not get the respect that I should have received in Congress. I was going through mental distress while being with the party,” Bordoloi said.

He indicated that internal issues and lack of recognition had been weighing on him for some time, ultimately prompting his decision to quit the Congress and switch to the BJP.

Bordoloi further said that he sees a platform in the BJP where he can work meaningfully while upholding Assamese identity and dignity. “In the BJP, I will work towards protecting the self-respect of the Assamese people,” he asserted.

His remarks come soon after he officially joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in the national capital, marking a significant political shift in Assam’s landscape.

Bordoloi’s move is being viewed as a setback for the Congress in the state, especially at a time when political realignments are gaining momentum ahead of upcoming elections.

His joining is also expected to bolster the BJP’s organisational strength in Assam, with party leaders expressing confidence that more opposition figures may follow a similar path in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warmly welcomed former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi into the party fold, asserting that the grand old party no longer has space for “self-respecting individuals”.

“I extend a warm welcome to Pradyut Bordoloi to the BJP. Today, there is no place for self-respecting people in the Congress,” Sarma said, launching a sharp attack on the opposition party.

--IANS

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