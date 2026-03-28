Jodhpur tense after stone-pelting incident, police hunt for accused

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) A late-night altercation in Jodhpur escalated into stone-pelting and vandalism, triggering tension in the area.

Read More

Pictures and videos of the incident have also surfaced, and police have launched a search operation to nab the accused, said officials.

The incident took place on Friday night in Acharya Ka Bas area, where a dispute broke out after a group of youths allegedly bashed their bikes into women. When a few people tried to help them, they misbehaved.

Meanwhile, the situation worsened when the accused later returned with other people from their community and started pelting stones. Police have launched a search operation, and the situation is currently under control.

According to police, a religious programme was being held in Mehron Ka Chowk, after which women were heading towards the nearby Bholavani Mela. During this time, two youths on a motorcycle coming from Layakan Mohalla allegedly collided with the women and fell on the road. Locals claimed the youths appeared to be drunk.

Residents said they initially tried to calm the situation, but the youths continued to create a disturbance.

Eyewitnesses said locals attempted to help the injured youths, but they allegedly started pushing, abusing, and arguing with those offering assistance.

As tensions rose and a crowd gathered, the youths fled the spot. However, shortly after, they returned with several others and began pelting stones at women and local residents, creating panic in the area.

During the violence, a local youth, Nitesh, sustained serious injuries. The accused also vandalised vehicles parked in the area and damaged decorative lights and arrangements put up for the local event. After creating chaos, they fled the scene.

On receiving information, DCP (East) Manish Kumar Chaudhary reached the spot, where angry locals raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.

Police Commissioner Sharad Kaviraj also visited the site and directed officials to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Security has been tightened around the site. Locals have recorded videos of the incident, which are now being used by police to identify the accused.

Officials have assured that those involved will be traced and arrested soon.

DCP Manish said the situation is now under control. He confirmed that a heavy police force was deployed immediately after reports of stone-pelting during the Gangaur procession.

Meanwhile, the process of registering an FIR has been initiated based on a written complaint filed by the aggrieved party. Police have detained several suspects so far, and they are currently being questioned, he added.

--IANS

arc/uk