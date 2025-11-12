J&K’s ‘new identity’ must be protected: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Wednesday that the new destiny, new identity and new dreams of J&K must be protected at all costs.

“Terrorism was the biggest enemy of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for more than three decades, and it destroyed their dreams and aspirations. Jammu and Kashmir has created its new destiny, a new identity and woven new dreams. This must be protected at all costs, and those trying to shatter the dreams of our youth must be strictly dealt with,” said L-G Manoj Sinha while addressing the valedictory session of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) foundation day celebrations today.

The L-G claimed that the Centre has created massive infrastructure in five years, and now young professionals must focus on development strategies to change J&K’s fortunes.

“Our investment in human capital, R&D, Incubation Centres and the University's infrastructure will drive J&K's economic growth,” he claimed.

He said that academic programmes increased from 41 to 90 between 2021 and 2025, offering interdisciplinary and cutting-edge courses like AI, Robotics, Design Your Own Degree, Space Technology, Data Sciences, and Apprenticeship-based UG-level Skill.

“Applications in multiple disciplines are up from 3,000 in 2021 to 7,600 in 2025, with increased diversity from across J&K and beyond,” he said.

He further claimed that before 2021, external funding of IUST for research was merely Rs. 2 crore annually. In 4 years, more than Rs. 69 crore in external funding was achieved for research.

“At least 32 patents granted, 77 patents have been published, 33 more filed; additionally, two faculty members ranked among the top Indian scientists in their field. It is a matter of pride for IUST,” he said.

He also claimed that from a ‘zero’ start-up in 2021, the university has grown to incubate 93 start-ups in the last four years, hosted over 225 incubatees, and nurtured award-winning innovations in renewable energy, healthcare, and IT.

He inaugurated the IUST Innovation Campus and a new Administration Block at the IUST main Campus, Awantipora. The L-G directed the IUST for research innovation in developing low-cost energy resilient houses.

--IANS

sq/dan